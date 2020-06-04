Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,430 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $23,665,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Stephens lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.