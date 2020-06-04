Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.79.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $122.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $104.17.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,683 shares of company stock valued at $28,347,905. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,549,000 after acquiring an additional 179,263 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,658,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,672,000 after purchasing an additional 216,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

