Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46, 20,534 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 807,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $151.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

