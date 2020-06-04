Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

RC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

RC opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $193,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,665.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack J. Ross acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,522 shares of company stock valued at $738,825. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

