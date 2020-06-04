Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sapiens International (SPNS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ: SPNS) in the last few weeks:

6/3/2020 – Sapiens International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

5/28/2020 – Sapiens International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

5/15/2020 – Sapiens International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2020 – Sapiens International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Sapiens International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2020 – Sapiens International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

4/7/2020 – Sapiens International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

Get Sapiens International Co alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at $15,498,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 709,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 176,964 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 299,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 124,852 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 485,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 121,750 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.