Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,014.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth about $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 31,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

