Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $1.69. Rewalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 42,563 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Rewalk Robotics from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $20.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 111.44% and a negative net margin of 379.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rewalk Robotics Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rewalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 226,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 229,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rewalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

