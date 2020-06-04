Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REXR. Capital One Financial lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

