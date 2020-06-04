Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REXR. Capital One Financial cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,448 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

