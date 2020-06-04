Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 77,331 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Hecla Mining worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

HL stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

