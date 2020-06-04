Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 63,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Antero Midstream worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after buying an additional 5,742,629 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $16,922,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $4,433,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 844,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 669,557 shares during the period. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

In other news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.65%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

