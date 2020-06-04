Rhumbline Advisers Buys 16,582 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKT opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $658.03 million, a PE ratio of -222.59 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

