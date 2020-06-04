Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.65 Million Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 518,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 5,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $582.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.