Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,084 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Rite Aid worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rite Aid by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rite Aid by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Rite Aid by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAD opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $731.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

RAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

