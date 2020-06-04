Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 12,774 Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,871 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.46% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,853,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 38,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of HAFC opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In related news, CEO Bonita Lee purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Ahn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,986.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,260 shares of company stock valued at $165,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

