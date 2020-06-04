Rhumbline Advisers Sells 53,983 Shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.58% of Park Electrochemical worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 156.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKE opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $245.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

