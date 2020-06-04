Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,188 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of SurModics worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRDX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in SurModics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $38.01 on Thursday. SurModics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $508.31 million, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

