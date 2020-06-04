Robert D. Pischke Purchases 8,016 Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $38,797.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,033.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

US Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.49 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Research analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.90 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 64.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 53,076 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 824,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

