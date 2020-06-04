Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 47,581 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 22,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 602.7% during the 1st quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 11,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,064.6% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,538,184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $242,587,000 after purchasing an additional 142,863 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,403.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

