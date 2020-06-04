Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rosetta Stone were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $453.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.52. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RST. Sidoti began coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

