Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rosetta Stone Inc., based in Arlington, Va, is a leading provider of technology-based language learning solutions consisting of software, online services and audio practice tools, primarily under the Rosetta Stone brand. Rosetta Stone offers its self-study language learning solutions in 31 languages. Its customers include individuals, educational institutions, armed forces, government agencies and corporations. Rosetta Stone, Inc. also provides an online peer-to-peer practice environment, known as SharedTalk, at www.sharedtalk.com, where registered language learners meet for language exchange to practice their foreign language skills. As the leading language-learning software in the world, Rosetta Stone makes learning a new language second nature. Millions of learners in more than 150 countries have already used the company’s software to gain the confidence that comes with truly knowing a new language. “

RST has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti began coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NYSE RST opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. Rosetta Stone has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $446.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth $1,887,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Rosetta Stone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,445,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 163,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

