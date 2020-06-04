Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 24,190 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 129.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Powell Industries worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Powell Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $310.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

