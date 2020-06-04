Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.10 Million in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Appian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Appian by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 303,782 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Appian by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

In other news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $149,466.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $802,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,708 shares of company stock worth $2,715,338 in the last ninety days. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Appian Corp has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.