RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of NYSE:RYB opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.92). RYB Education had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RYB Education will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of RYB Education worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

