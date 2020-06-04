Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 530.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.68% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $33,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,218,000 after purchasing an additional 83,889 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 955,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,816,000 after purchasing an additional 159,302 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 672,711 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RHP opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.43. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

