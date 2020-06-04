Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Scientific Games worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 303,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after buying an additional 205,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after buying an additional 215,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Scientific Games by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after buying an additional 27,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 45,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barry L. Cottle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,914.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGMS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. Scientific Games Corp has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.50.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

