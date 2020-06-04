Scotiabank Boosts Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Price Target to $33.00

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the marijuana producer’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Laurentian raised shares of Canopy Growth to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.27.

NYSE:CGC opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.59. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,340 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 820,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

