Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,049,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $39,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $381,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,433.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $56,085.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $508,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,512. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra raised their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

