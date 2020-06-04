Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Trading 6.9% Higher

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.86, approximately 14,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,457,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

SRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $316.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 46.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 24,335.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

