Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,158 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $40,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.0707 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.70%.

SJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

