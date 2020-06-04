Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,334,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,047 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $33,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SHLX opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

In related news, insider Shawn J. Carsten bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell bought 180,507,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $1,806,876,751.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 180,517,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,961,133.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

