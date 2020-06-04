Simon N. Pimstone Sells 5,000 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,022.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of XENE opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 110,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

