SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

SKYW stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.84. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,327,357.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after acquiring an additional 108,535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

