Somerset Group LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Somerset Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.9% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,388.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2,013.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

