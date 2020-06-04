Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Sonoco Products worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after buying an additional 143,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NYSE:SON opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

