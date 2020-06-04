Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.68, 7,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,789,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

