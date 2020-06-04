South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1,688.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in South State by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in South State by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,309,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $52.05 on Thursday. South State Corp has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

