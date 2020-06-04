Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,694,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 55.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 304,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,178,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 530,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.