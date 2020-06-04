State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $87,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in NCR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NCR by 54.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 4,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NCR shares. TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NYSE:NCR opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

