State Street Corp Buys 34,845 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $78,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

