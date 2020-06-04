State Street Corp Has $87.56 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67,317 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.82% of Hexcel worth $87,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,267,000 after buying an additional 168,753 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,507,000 after buying an additional 217,280 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,175,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hexcel by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 441,399 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $1,119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,285 shares in the company, valued at $14,733,428.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HXL. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.