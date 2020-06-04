State Street Corp Raises Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,557,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $87,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,392,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,338,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,139 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.6% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,032,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,775,000 after purchasing an additional 673,171 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,660,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,211,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after purchasing an additional 518,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.