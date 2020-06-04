State Street Corp Reduces Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,022 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.68% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $78,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 163,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $41,634.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $183,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

