State Street Corp Sells 9,454 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,735,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $89,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,725 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,448,000 after acquiring an additional 321,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 668,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

