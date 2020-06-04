Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $198,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,836.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Insiders acquired 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $406,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

