Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.13% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bickel III purchased 12,175 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $372,311.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,582 shares of company stock valued at $384,003. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $773.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.