Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Mueller Industries worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $223,761.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,989.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

MLI stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

