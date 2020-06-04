Swiss National Bank Buys 2,400 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Insmed worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,020,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

INSM opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 87.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.