Swiss National Bank Buys 7,300 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 263,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

