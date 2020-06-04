Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $9,589,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,707,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 417,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonah Adelman sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $842,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,180 shares of company stock valued at $201,039 and have sold 122,776 shares valued at $2,025,642. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

